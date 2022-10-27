Some NGOs Propagating Anti-India Activities, Misusing Funds, Alleges Amit Shah

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday justified the cancellation of licences for many non-government organisations(NGO) and strengthening of the Foreigners Contribution Regulation Act(FCRA) on the grounds that some NGOs were involved in religious conversions, anti-national activities and misusing funds.

Shah, addressing a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states organised by the Union Ministry, said that even though law and order is a state subject, crimes have become borderless due to the advancement of technology and success can be achieved against such trans-border crimes only when states and the Centre sit together and formulate a plan to curb them.

"In 2020, the government took strong action to stop foreign funding of such NGOs by amending the FCRA," he said.

According to Shah, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will establish at least one office in each state by 2024 in order to build a strong anti-terror network.

The home minister stated that in order to create a society free from fear, states must work together to successfully combat crimes that are perpetrated within or beyond national or state borders.

"In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject...but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them," he said.

He said the nature of crime is changing in today's world and that crime is becoming borderless. That's why the states have to formulate a common strategy to fight against it.

Shah also said that a large number of amendments to amend the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been received, and these are being analysed.

"In a very short time, we will come up with new drafts of the CrPC and the IPC before Parliament," he said.

He also said that the Modi government has recorded success on all fronts of internal security, be it Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast or narcotics smuggling.

An action plan for the implementation of "Vision 2047" and "Panch Pran," which were mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, is being prepared as part of the "Chintan Shivir" event.