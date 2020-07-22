The BJP leader didn't take any names but claimed to have come across documents to prove this. He also asked "patriotic Bollywoodies" to renounce them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday made a shocking claim that some Bollywood celebrities have "verifiable links" to Pakistani Army and intelligence agency ISI. The BJP leader didn't take any names but claimed to have come across documents to prove this. He also asked "patriotic Bollywoodies" to renounce them.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda wrote on Twitter.

Following Panda's startling claim, several users on Twitter asked the BJP leader why the government has not taken action against those Bollywood celebrities if their links with the ISI are known to him.

"If government already knew about these terrorist links then why never bothered to take steps," one user commented on Panda's post.

"Instead of @TwitterIndia it would better Mr Panda you submit all evidence before @PIBHomeAffairs @HMOIndia @AmitShah @narendramodi @PMOIndia..becasue your allegations are serious threat for our national security..I think agencies are capable to investigate as per your allegations," wrote another.

Some users also asked him to name the Bollywood celebs who have links with the Pakistani intelligence agency. ins

Several Bollywood celebrities have been grappling with a series of accusations lately. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebs have come out with allegations of nepotism against prominent actors, directors and producers.

