Some AAP MLAs 'Unreachable' Ahead Of Arvind Kejriwal's Key Meet Amid Poaching Fears

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi appears to be in threat as some of the party MLAs are "unreachable". This comes a day after the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching its lawmakers amid a row over the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The AAP is scheduled to hold its key meeting on Thursday and some of its legislators becoming "unreachable" could create a problem for the Kejriwal party. However, the AAP remains confident that all of its MLAs will attend the Thursday's meeting.

"MLAs are being contacted. Yesterday message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting. BJP is preparing to break 40 MLAs," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It should be noted that the AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has offered Rs 20 crore to its MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Similar allegations were also made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, who said the BJP is trying to split AAP in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy. Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The saffron party, however, has declined the allegations and attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed. "They may have got such offers from liquor mafia. Why do not they tell the names of the people who approached them?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the AAP's claim.