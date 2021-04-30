Sorabjee, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi where he was getting treated for COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday at the age of 91 due to the highly contagious COVID-19 infection.

Sorabjee, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi where he was getting treatment.

Following his death, several politicians and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, expressed their grief and paid condolence to his family members.

"Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, President Kovind said that Sorabji's death is a loss to India's legal system, adding that he had deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law and justice system in the country.

The Supreme Court also paid homage Sorabjee. "It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul," said a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also condoled the demise of Sorabjee as he called him an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of the Indian constitution.

"Deeply pained by the demise of India's former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the demise of Sorabjee and said that he would always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law.

"Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India," Shah tweeted.

"Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family," he added.

Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression.

Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003, for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee held several offices in organisations of national and international repute.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma