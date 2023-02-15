Soldier Dies After Assault By Mob In Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, DMK Councillor Among Nine Arrested

A 29-Year-Old soldier of the Indian Army was attacked by a mob led by a councillor of the ruling DMK has passed away while receiving treatment. He had also served in Jammu and Kashmir.

After an argument over washing clothes in a public tank in the Krishnagiri district, Prabhu was assaulted by the DMK councillor Chinnasamy and eight other individuals. However, the police informed that all the nine men including the councillor have been arrested.

The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was criticized by the opposition AIADMK for ‘compromising law and order. "The murder of the army man shows that whenever the DMK is in power, law and order are severely compromised. This has gone to the extent of killing an army man. The police are used only for vendetta against AIADMK and other opponents," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan was quoted as saying by ANI.