New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first annular solar eclipse 2021 is set to take place today, June 10, 2021. The Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon comes exactly in the centre of the Sun and Earth, creating a halo-like structure around the Moon. The annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of North Eastern Canada, the North Pole, the Russian Fast East and Greenland, while Asia, North America and Europe, Arctic and Atlantic regions will view the partial solar eclipse.

The annular solar eclipse will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be at its peak at around noon. The eclipse will end at 6.41 pm IST. The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.

In India, the eclipse will be visible in parts of Ladakh and Arunanchal Pradesh for few minutes. The partial eclipse will begin at 3:30 pm and will end at 4:52 pm, though for different intervals for a particular region, depending upon one's geographical location. In AP, people can view a minuscule fraction of the Sun covered by the Moon for about 3 to 4 minutes, depending upon the position. In Ladakh, people will be able to view at the last phase of the partial eclipse, but at a higher altitude than the eastern part of the country.

While in other countries, as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the annular solar eclipse will be visible on the north side of Lake Superior and northern Ontario. In Greenland, people will be able to witness the rare celestial event when it'll reach its peaks, that is, around noon. After that, it will be visible in other parts of the globe, including the North Pole and Siberia.

Those who want to witness this rare celestial event then you must wear special eye gear, else looking directly at Sun can cause serious injuries to the eyes.

According to a report in Wral.com, the next annular ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse with not happen until October 14, 2023.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv