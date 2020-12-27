Astronomy enthusiasts will be treated to four eclipses in 2021, though only two are expected to be visible from parts of India, Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory has said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Astronomy enthusiasts will be treated to four eclipses in 2021, though only two are expected to be visible from parts of India, Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory has said. The year's celestial event will start with a total Lunar Eclipse on May 26, which will be seen in parts of West Bengal, coastal Odisha, in all north-eastern states, barring Sikkim, the Observatory's Superintendent Dr Rajendraprakash Gupt told news agency PTI.

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are completely or partially inclined such that the Earth blocks sun rays from reaching the lunar surface. Lunar Eclipses are of three types -- complete, partial or penumbral.

None of the two solar eclipses next year will be visible in any part of the country. The partial lunar eclipse of November 19 will be visible from Arunachal Pradesh and some regions of Assam for a very short period. "At the peak of this event, 97.9 per cent of the moon will be seen covered by the earth's shadow.

Solar Eclipses are also of three types -- partial Solar Eclipse, total Solar Eclipse and annual Solar Eclipse. During a partial Solar Eclipse, the Moon just partially blocks the sun rays from reaching the Earth. During a total or complete Solar Eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the sun rays from reaching to the Earth. In case of an annual Solar Eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun's centre and leaves its outer edges visible. This is sometimes known as "ring of fire" or "annulus" around the Moon.

Astronomy enthusiasts were treated with as many as six eclipses in 2020, four of which were were visible in India.

