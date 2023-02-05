Software Engineer Dies By Suicide, Jumps Off High-Rise Building In Noida

The deceased originally belonged to Haryana’s Sonepat and was working in an IT firm in Bengaluru. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

A MAN died by suicide by jumping off from the 20th floor of a building in a high-rise society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The police informed that the incident took place around 9 pm on February 3.

The man was identified as 26-year-old software engineer Naman who arrived at the Sector 168 society on February 2 with a female companion, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi informed.

The police said that the deceased had travelled from Bengaluru to meet a female friend, 25, who came from Chandigarh. The two used an online platform to book an apartment in the Sector 168 high-rise society for the day.

"On February 2, a person named Naman came to a high-rise society in Noida with a woman friend. On Feb 3 he committed suicide by jumping off his floor," ADCP Dwivedi was quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday.

The police stated that Naman’s friend came downstairs to talk to the security guard after he started feeling uneasy after drinking.

The police said that his female friend revealed that they had consumed alcohol on February 3 and following which Naman started to panic which led to confusion between them. The police also said that when the incident happened, she had come downstairs to inform the security guard about it.

The ADCP said that further action is being taken after receiving a complaint from the deceased’s family. The body was sent for a postmortem examination. Further information on this incident is underway.