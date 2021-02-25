The social media platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous tweet, said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The Centre on Thursday laid guidelines for social media platforms, digital media organisations and OTT streaming services introducing a sea change in legislation to assert more control over powerful big tech firms.

Laying the guidelines, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the social media companies were welcome to do business in India, but "should not play double standards". He referred to the recent incident of Red Fort violence.

As per the guidelines, presented by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, social media platforms will be required to disclose the details of the first instigator of the contentious post. The companies have been mandated to have a chief Compliance officer, Nodal Contact person and a Resident Grievance officer under the new system of social media regulatory mechanism.

Here are the highlights of the new guidelines laid down for social media platforms, digital news organisations and OTT streaming services:

Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours

Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed in 24 hours

Press Council Code followed by Print Media will now be followed by Digital Media

We have decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

All media platforms must have the same justice system, says Prakash Javadekar.

The new guidelines will come into effect in three months from now, says Ravi Shankar Prasad



We shall notify users number for a significant social media intermediary very soon. They will have to have a grievance redressal mechanism, you will also have to name a grievance officer who shall register the grievance within 24 hours & disposal in 15 days: Ravi Shankar Prasad

