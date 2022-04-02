New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, who started writing the history of South India from Delhi, has created a historic record by setting up ‘The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in the capital of India. The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, a Dravidian fort in Delhi, will be inaugurated on April 2 as a symbol of the Dravidian model promoted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an indispensable element in Indian Union politics.

The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam has confirmed that the time has come for Dravidian principles such as social justice-equality-brotherhood to emerge in the Indian capital. The building was designed and built according to Dravidian architecture, with a facade having four tall pillars and bust statues of Anna and Kalaignar adorn the porch. The building also has an advisory forum for DMK executives and a grand library full of books. Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam has been built beautifully as per the ideology of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar.

The achievement of MK Stalin, who created the Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam in Delhi, to the astonishment of all the political leaders of India, added pride to Tamil Nadu, sure to be inscribed not only in the history of Tamil Nadu but also in the history of India and the history of the Asian continent. Building the Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam in Delhi is not just a political event, it is a great historical event that has made the oppressed Tamils be proud.

Here are some of the achievements of the Honourable Chief Minister within 10 months of assuming office, the Dravidian model government, which continues to be a national voice for state rights, reservation, farmers' welfare and development for all.

- Chief Minister MK Stalin's legal battle to end the status of OBC students in medical education.

- He ordered the woman to be given the right to travel free on government buses.

- The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 for the higher education students who are all studying in the government schools. This will benefit about six lakh students a year.

- The bill exempting Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam was passed in the state assembly.

Our relationship with Governor R N Ravi good, but there is excessive delay in his decision-making on NEET issue, that's not correct: Stalin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2022

- The announcement of the scheme 'Professor Anbazhaganar Education Development Program' will upgrade all the schools, including government schools and Adidravidar development Schools.

- He has ordered that training and scholarships be given to those joining higher education institutions like IITs.

- About 50 lakh people have benefited in about 9 months from the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (healthcare at your doorstep scheme) announced by the Chief Minister.

- He cancelled Rs 2,000 crore worth of loans to women's self-help groups. He has written to 12 state chief ministers to restore state rights and seek exemption from the NEET exam.

- He has written to more than fifty organizations planning to form the ‘All India Federation of Social Justice’ to promote state rights and social justice.



(This article has been written by Brand Desk)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan