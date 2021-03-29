Holi 2021: Earlier, the Centre had asked states and UTs to regulate the crowd during Holi and other upcoming festivals amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus, people across the country celebrated Holi -- the festival of colours -- on Monday. Though several states and union territories (UTs) reimposed restrictions over gatherings amid a spike in coronavirus cases, people at several places were seen flouting COVID-19 norms.

In Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, people gathered on large scale at the Banke Bihari Temple to celebrate Holi. Similar scenes were witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain where devotees gathered in large number, flouting COVID-19 norms.

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees of Lord Shiva play #Holi and dance to the tunes of religious songs with artists dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/5fkoAn5e5F — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

However, people were also seen celebrating Holi while following appropriate COVID behaviour in several parts of the country, including Delhi and Maharashtra, where coronavirus cases are rising rapidly.

New Delhi: People perform 'Holika Dahan' in Aram Bagh area of Jhandewalan, RSS leader Ram Lal also present. pic.twitter.com/rpcW53x7XO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

Earlier, the Centre had asked states and UTs to regulate the crowd during Holi and other upcoming festivals. The Centre had said that is "passing through a critical juncture" as COVID-19 cases and deaths have been on the rise which is why all necessary precautions need to be followed.

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, harvesting festivals, Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr, etc. the state governments and UT administrations should take necessary measures to regulate crowds during these festivals by ensuring strict observance of COVID appropriate behaviour, such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing, as mandated in aforesaid guidelines and in the National Directives for COVID- 19 Management," the Centre had said.

PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and extended them his best wishes and wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," tweeted PM Modi in Hindi.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also extended greetings to the people and wished that the festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in the lives of people.

"Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health and prosperity," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This great festival of colour, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace, and good luck to all of you," tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi.

