Social Awareness Necessary To Stop Fake News: Prof Amitabh Srivastava In Vishvas News Webinar

Dainik Jagran's fact checking wing Vishvas News on Thursday organised a webinar for the citizens of Jaipur on Thursday. Addressing the webinar, Rajasthan University professor Amitabh Srivastava said, "Social awareness is needed to stop fake news. We all have to be responsible to stop it." Prof Srivastava is the HOD of the Center of Culture and Media Studies in the Central University of Rajasthan.

In the webinar, fact checkers Ashish Maharishi and Devika Mehta gave tips on fact checking and digital safety to the participants. Students of Rajasthan Central University and Haridev Joshi Journalist University participated in the programme.

Deputy Editor Devika Mehta gave information about digital safety. She said that public WiFi is not safe as the user's data can be hacked through it. Nowadays, due to a little carelessness, the cases of cyber fraud are increasing. At the same time, Associate Editor Ashish Maharishi explained the methods of fact checking to the students through examples.

Prof Amitabh Srivastava appreciated Jagran New Media's initiative and also promised to support Vishvas News.

What Is The Campaign

Vishvas News is connecting and training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, this event is also being organized for participants from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. This event has been organized for the citizens of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Today There Will Be An Event For Indore

Today an online webinar will be organized for the citizens of Indore. In this, fact checkers Umam Noor and Pragya Shukla will teach the participants the tricks of fact checking and digital safety.

Register To Join The Campaign

Through this campaign, Vishvas News has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.