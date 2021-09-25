New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday made a blistering attack at Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy free pass, calling it a "patron of terrorism and a suppressor of minorities" after its Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

"We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," said India while exercising her Right to Reply.

India's reply was given by Sneha Dubey, the country's first secretary to the UN. Shortly after her response at the UN, Dubey was hailed by people across India, who said that the diplomat shut Pakistan's mouth with her "full of facts" speech.

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Sneha Dubey, whose father works at a multinational company (MNC) while mother is a teacher, is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2012 batch. She did her schooling from Goa and went to Pune's Fergusson College for graduation. Later, she received her MPhil degree in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Sneha was just 12-year-old when she first dreamt of joining the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). In 2011, Sneha, who is also an avid traveller, cleared the civil service exams in her first attempt. After her appointment, Sneha, who is the first person in her family to join the government services, was posted at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In August 2014, she was posted at the Indian Embassy in Spain's Madrid.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma