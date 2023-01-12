Snake Found In Primary School's Mid-Day Meal In West Bengal's Birbhum; Nearly 30 Students Fall Sick

A CASE of utter negligence was reported from West Bengal where a snake was found in the mid-day meal prepared for the school students in Birbhum district. Several students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after consuming their midday meal provided by the government, ANI reported.

Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar fell sick after consuming the food served to them at mid-day meal. A school staffer who prepared the meal claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils, PTI reported.

Soon after the incident was reported, the students were rushed to the hospital, and all were later discharged. "All the children were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital after they fell ill," the staff said.

According to Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana, complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal. "I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10," Jana said, PTI quoted.

Praloy Naik, the chairman of the Primary Education Board, visited the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital to assess the students' health. "It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. There has been negligence and the cooks who are serving and cooking food should be more aware and alert. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital and talked to the parents. Students are fine now, " he said.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster Nimai Chandra Dey also responded to the matter saying "Two women were cooking. Chameli Bagdi was serving the food. She saw a snake while serving lentils. One or two of them had just put it in their mouth. After they saw the snake, everyone was asked to stop eating.

