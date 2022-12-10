Snake Found In Air India Plane's Cargo Hold, Probe On

A snake was found in the cargo hold of a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight on Saturday.

Reportedly, Air India express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off according to the scheduled timing. As soon as it landed at the Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai," a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted as saying by ANI.

On arrival in Dubai, a snake was found in a cargo hold in Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. Aircraft fumigation is in progress. — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

According to the official, the passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.

"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official said.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.

"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.

(With inputs from ANI)