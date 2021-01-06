However, with the start of the special Corona trains, the business again started and the smugglers are using these special trains as their carrier to smuggle the liquor from other states to Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sale and purchase of liquor has been banned in the state of Bihar from last 4 years, however, the smuggling of alcohol in the state is rampant despite the claims by the police that they have stopped the smuggling of liquor. To smuggle liquor inside the state, the smugglers are using the railway network. Smuggling of liquor is being done by trains coming from West Bengal and Jharkhand.

However, the alcohol smuggling business took a toll when the railway operations were halted across the country in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. However, with the start of the special Corona trains, the business again started and the smugglers are using these special trains as their carrier to smuggle the liquor from other states to Bihar. People have also started calling these trains as 'Wine Special', instead of Corona Special.

Smuggling from Vardhman, Super and Dumka special trains

Currently, liquor is being smuggled from passenger trains including Sahibganj-Jamalpur Vardhaman Passenger, Howrah-Jamalpur Super Special, Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Special and Dumka-Hasandiha. In December, the Railway Police recovered liquor consignments from these trains.

Smugglers leave the train when checking takes place

People involved in the business of smuggling liquor from the train hide the liquor under a seat or in a bag. If the train is checked, then the smugglers get away from alcohol and if it is not checked, then they take their alcohol with them to the desired station. So far, only one smuggler has been arrested by the railway police, and because of that, the railway police had to file a case on the unknown.

A decrease in Arms Smuggling

After the month of July 2019, smuggling of arms by train has been negligible. Earlier, the Railway Police had recovered arms from trains coming from West Bengal once or twice a month. Right now, it is negligible.

How often liquor was found in trains

13 December: 22 bottles from Super Express

16 December: 42 Liters from Vardhman Passenger

22 December: 66 liters from Super Express Special

December 24: One arrested with two bottles in Brahmaputra Mail

28 December: 69 bottles of liquor recovered from Vardhman Passenger

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan