Covid-19 vaccination: An expert group, appointed by the government, is working on a blueprint for what would be country’s largest immunisation drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the health ministry announcing the likelihood of coronavirus vaccine being launched in December or early next year, an expert panel, appointed by the government, is working on a blueprint for what would be country’s largest immunisation drive.

Among the key measures discussed for an efficient vaccine drive include SMEes delivered to the beneficiary days before the vaccination with details such as time and place, a QR code certificate after each dose is administered and converting schools into booths on the lines of elections.

The government has reportedly set aside Rs 50,000 crores to vaccinate the world’s most populous country after China against the coronavirus. It has already asked state governments to send list of priority groups who should get the vaccines first and requested them to not to chart separate pathways of procurement.

Along with the existing health facilities, schools would also be roped in during the vaccination drove, Indian Express reported quoting officials. Moreover, a key feature to track the beneficiary is likely to be added to the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) that tracks vaccine stocks digitally.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in different phases and will also include multiple doses, the electronic platform is bein developed where vaccination sessions could be scheduled, The Indian Express report said.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the delivery and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine on October 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the vaccine drive should be undertaken on the lines of the general elections. He suggested vaccine distribution should involve state and UT governments and civil society organisations, and have a strong IT backbone that will boost India's healthcare system.

Adar Poonawalla, head of the Serum Institute of India Pvt., the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, has predicted the nation would need about 800 billion rupees to procure and inoculate people living everywhere.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha