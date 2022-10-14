Smriti Irani Tweets Gopal Italia's Clip Allegedly Abusing PM Modi's Mother, Calls Him 'Gutter Mouth'; AAP Lashes Back

UNION Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday added to the huge political row in Gujarat ahead of the elections over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an old video. Tweeting a fresh video, she showed AAP's member Gopal Italia's derogatory remarks about the PM's mother, Hiraben Modi. Irani said the party will be "decimated" in the upcoming election in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Ljh9R1DamD — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 13, 2022

In the tweet to Aam Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Irani said, "Gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings."

"I profer no outrage, I don't want to show how indignant Gujaratis are, but know this you have been judged and your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice. "

Youth leader Gopal Italia, who was chosen as its Gujarat convenor two years ago, was summoned by the National Woman's Commission for interogation on Thursday.

The questioning was on a 2018 video tweeted by the BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Sunday.

The women's commission panel said that Italia used "abusive and indecent language" against PM Modi and that his comments were "misogynist and condemnable".

Meanwhile, Italia claimed that he was "abused" by panel chairperson Rekha Sharma. However, Sharma told reporters that Italia had said that he was not the person in the video in a verbal statement. She also accused AAP workers of trying to mob her office.

The AAP claimed that the "Saffron Brigade" was bringing up old videos as ammunition as they are certain of defeat.

AAP's national spokesperson, Sanjay Singh, told reporters at a press conference that "you are so frightened by the fear of defeat in Gujarat that you are releasing an old video of our state president, Gopal Italia, when he was not even a member of AAP, to target him now as he comes from a poor family and the Patidaar community."