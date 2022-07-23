Smriti Irani Says 'Will See Them In Court' After Congress Alleges Her Daughter Running 'Illegal Bar' In Goa

The Congress and the BJP are again at loggerheads but this time the bone of contention is Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani. Demanding the sacking of Irani, Congress on Saturday alleged that an illegal bar was being run in Goa by the minister's daughter. Terming it a "very serious issue", the grand old party has even shared a copy of the show-cause notice given to the bar and also alleged that the officer who issued the notice is being transferred after pressure from authorities.

In a press briefing today, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Smriti Irani's daughter is allegedly running a restaurant in Goa, in which a bar is functioning on a fake license. Khera also alleged that the bar's license is in the name of a person who had died in May 2021.

"There are serious charges of corruption against Irani's family and her daughter is allegedly running a restaurant in Goa, in which a bar is functioning on a fake licence," Khera, as quoted by PTI said.

"The licence by Smriti Irani's daughter is in the name of a person who died in May 2021, and the licence was taken in June 2022 in Goa. But the person in whose name the licence is, had died 13 months ago. This is illegal," Khera added.

He said according to Goa rules, a restaurant can get only one bar licence but this restaurant has got two bar licences. "We demand from the prime minister that Smriti Irani should be immediately sacked as a minister from the Union cabinet. You owe it to this country, to the youth of this country," he said.

"Is this being done without her knowledge and was the licence given without her influence," he asked. He also alleged that bouncers of private security have been deployed around the restaurant in Goa, to keep the media out of bounds. "We want to know from you under whose influence is this being done. Who is behind this illegal work," Khera asked.

'Will seek answers in a court of law', says Smriti Irani

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations, Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress and said that the character assassination of her daughter who is an 18-year-old college student is shameful and unacceptable. The Union Minister further said that her daughter was targeted because her mother defeated Rahul Gandhi on his home turf Amethi.

"Two middle-aged men dared to assassinate the character of an 18-year-old girl student. The only fault of that girl is that her mother defeated Rahul Gandhi in his home turf Amethi and held press conferences against the loot of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul," Smriti Irani said.

"The girl is a first-year college student. She is not in politics. She is a normal college student. But Congress spokesperson alleged that the girl is running an illegal bar. I want to tell Pawan Kheda that my 18-year-old daughter is a college student, my daughter doesn't run any bar," she added.

"Jairan Ramesh said the allegations are based on an RTI. I want to ask him, is my daughter's name mentioned in that RTI application? Is her name mentioned in the RTI reply? Congress spokespersons said that I should answer but now I will seek answers in the court of law and in the court of people," the minister said.

"And the Gandhi family on whose directions the press conference was held against my child, I want to tell their leader that send Rahul Gandhi to Amethi in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls and we will again defeat him. I make this promise as a BJP worker and as a mother to that 18-year-old child. I will see them in the court of law," Irani remarked.

The lawyer of Zoish has also rejected the charges and described them as frivolous and malicious to defame the minister and her family. He said Zoish has no control or oversight of the management and affairs of the eatery and her limited interaction at the facility was only while doing an internship program with the chef of Silly Souls Café.

In a statement, the lawyer said that Smriti Irani's political opponents have levelled various "concocted" allegations against her with a predetermined objective of defaming her for solely being the daughter of a political leader.

"My client, a young eighteen year old student and a budding chef who has worked in various restaurants to learn culinary arts, is sought to be scarred in perpetuity by her mother's political opponents who with oblique and ulterior motive seek to malign her", he said.