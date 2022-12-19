Smriti Irani Hits Back, Calls Congress Workers Misogynistic Goons After 'Latka', 'Jhatka' Comment

Union minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress leader for his shocking "latkas" and "jhatkas" comment and attacked back with a sharp takedown of the party and Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Irani tagged Rahul Gandhi and asked him whether he would contest 2024 Amethi election or not.

"Heard one of your provincial leaders announced in an indecent manner that you would contest from Amethi in 2024. So is it definite that you will contest from Amethi? You won't run off to another seat? You won't be afraid??? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," Smriti Irani's tweet said.

सुना है @RahulGandhi जी आपने अपने किसी प्रांतीय नेता से अभद्र तरीके से 2024 में अमेठी से लड़ने की घोषणा करवाई है।



तो क्या आपका अमेठी से लड़ना पक्का समझूँ? दूसरी सीट पर तो नहीं भागेंगे? डरेंगे तो नहीं???



PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2022

Union minister Smriti Irani's remark was referred to UP Congress leader Ajai Rai who currently represents Amethi in Lok Sabha and earlier took a jibe at her saying that she comes to her constituency Amethi only to do "latke-jhatke"

In reply to a question on the chances of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 General Elections, Rai said, "Amethi is certainly the Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many members of the Gandhi family have served in the place."

Talking about Irani, who had dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi in the 2019 elections, giving an unflattering reference to dance moves Rai said, "She only visits the constituency and 'latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati haim (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away).

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey also reacted to the same and said, "The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful."

Rahul Gandhi who is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha had won from Amethi parliamentary seat three times in a row.