New Delhi | Jagran News Delhi: Delhiites woke up to the itchy throat and watery eyes with a thick layer of smog lingering over the national capital on Thursday as the Air Quality remains in the very poor category. According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 360. The air quality, however, improved from severe on Wednesday to very poor today.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI level of 453 has been recorded in Delhi's Anand Vihar area at 8 am today. In Jahangirpuri, the AQI was recorded at 449 while it was recorded at 405 in Bawana. Apart from this, the AQI reached 426 in Chandni Chowk, 388 at IGI Airport, 360 in Dilshad Garden, 406 at ITO, 402 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Smoky haze lingers as Delhi's overall air quality remains in the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360 pic.twitter.com/e9llPO0rcZ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

As per SAFAR, the AQI in Delhi is likely to deteriorate further with the AQI expected to reach the severe category in the next two days. The SAFAR also pointed out the wind directions favouring the transport of stubble-related pollutants as farm fires were also on the rise causing further plummeting of air quality in Delhi.

The report by SAFAR highlighted 27 per cent contribution of farm fires to air pollution from PM2.5 with the number of farm fires being recorded at 5,000. Meanwhile, the SAFAR also indicated that the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve after November 13.

“The AQI is in the middle range of ‘very poor’ category as predicted. Winds at transport level are likely to increase in speed for the next two days and the direction (coming from northwest) is also favourable for transport of stubble-related pollutants to Delhi as fire counts are also increasing", the report by SAFAR said.

"Air quality is expected to deteriorate for the next 2 days but remains in upper end of very poor or touch lower end of severe category intermittently. Calm local surface winds may cause stagnation conditions that weakens dispersion. Today’s share of crop residue burning is 27% in PM2.5 and effective fire count is 5,317. Air quality is likely to improve on 13th Nov," it added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. According to the data by SAFAR, the AQI in Delhi was recorded in the severe category with the AQI reaching 404 on November 9, while it was recorded at 390 in the very poor category on November 8.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan