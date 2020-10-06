Ghaziabad: After a long gap of 31 years, Dr Smita Singh, Regional Manager, UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPCIDA), has obtained PhD degree.

Singh, a Gold Medalist in Management from Allahabad University, qualified UGC NET in the year 1990 for PhD. After this, she joined the public service but she did not leave her dream of doing PhD.

In the steel industry, she made preparations keeping SAIL and Tata Steel in research. In the meantime, she kept on preparing whenever she got time during work.

She received her PhD after 31 years and the joy of getting it is the same for any candidate, no matter how long it takes. Dr Smita Singh said that it is a matter of pride to have Dr. written in front of her name. It may be noted that she has been posted in many districts including Aligarh.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta