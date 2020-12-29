According to the police, a suicide note has been recovered and further investigation to found any foul play is underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of shocking news, the body of Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker, SL Dharmegowda, a Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader, was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, at around 2 am on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. According to the police, a suicide note has been recovered and further investigation to found any foul play is underway.

Reacting to the shocking development, former PM and JDS leader HD Dewe Gowda expressed grief and termed it as a loss to the state. "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," HD Deve Gowda said.

SL Dharnegowda was recently in the news during the altercation between the opposition Congress leaders and ruling government's leaders in Karnataka State Legislative Council. SL Dharmegowda was trying to chair the session illegally, but the Congress leaders manhandled him and dragged him off from the seat of the Chairman.

The Congress alleged that Dharmegowda, who was JD-S member joined hands with the BJP to unseat the existing Chairman and Congress leader Pratap Chandra Shetty unconstitutionally.

