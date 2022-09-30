Skylord Death: Famous Indian Gaming YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra Dies In Road Accident; Fans In Shock

A popular YouTuber, Abhiyuday Mishra, has died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh. His death was reported by a few local journalists based in the state. Mishra used to upload videos of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, which is a multiplayer shooter for mobile phones. It is similar to one of the most popular games, PUBG.

Abhiyuday had a large fan base on YouTube and other social media handles as well.

According to the reports, he was on a road trip on his bike and succumbed to his injuries as they grew fatal. The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, September 25.

Abhiyuday was known by the screen name "Skylord." He was on an 'MP Tourism Driving Tour', an expedition to travel a long distance by bike. The tour was organised by the state authorities to promote tourism around Khajuraho. The tour started in Khajuraho, a place known for its temples and sculptures.

His last Instagram post was followed by 4.24 lakh people, a selfie captioned , "Madhya Pradesh, The Heart of Incredible India." The famous YouTuber posted his last video two weeks ago, which has 1.64 million followers in total.

Skylord's untimely and sudden demise has also disheartened his fans, who have been pouring tributes to one of the most searched gaming YouTubers. His fans posted condolences on his social media profiles.

A user on twitter posted, "I remember a few weeks back syklord was telling me about his bike rides and then him selling the bike afterwards.This trip just came and who knew it will be his last one.I just wish the news to be false but then again…RIP brother."

