New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the skill development of the new generation during his address to the nation on the World Youth Skill Day 2021. The Prime Minister said that the skill development of the youth is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi further said that the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skill Day. "Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

"Today, it is important that your learning should not stop with your earning. There is a high demand for various skills across the globe. Only those who possess skills shall grow. This applies both to the people and the country," he added.

The PM also said that around 1.25 crore youth have received training under the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. "I am happy that through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 1.25 crore youth have been trained to date," he said.

The National Skill Development Mission was launched by PM Modi on July 15, 2015, to create convergence across sectors and states in terms of skill training activities. "I met some officers working with the Skill Development Mission. I told them that now that you are working on this programme, why don't you prepare a list of skills which are needed on a regular basis," the PM said.

"You would be surprised to know that when they did a rough listing of the skills, around 900 such skills came to light that are necessarily needed in our lives. You can very estimate, how big is the task of skill development," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan