Six Years Of Uri Surgical Strike: Reminiscing India's Counter Attack On Pakistan To Avenge The Death Of 19 Soldiers

IT HAS been six years today since India crossed the Line of Control (LoC). On the intervening night of 28 and 29 September 2016, the Indian Army launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attacks were carried out in retaliation for the suicide bombing carried out by the terrorists in the Uri area of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which became known as the Uri attack, occurred just a few metres from the Army's Brigade Headquarters in Uri town.

Here’s How Indian Army Took Its Revenge

Eleven days after the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 19 Indian soldiers, the Indian Army including the commandos from various units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and carried out the surgical strike across the LoC to destroy terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 29.

The operation that began at midnight was being monitored closely by the military and civilian leadership at War Rooms set up in New Delhi and Udhampur, the headquarters of the Army’s Northern Command.

Indian Army Special forces fanned out in an arc stretching almost 250 km across Kupwara, Baramulla and Poonch to hit terror launch pads in surgical strikes.

The army executed the whole operation inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists and avenged the death of its 19 soldiers. India with its befitting action gave a message that it can attack terrorists by crossing borders if the need arises.

Almost two years after the Indian army conducted the surgical strike, in June 2018, the government released footage of the strikes. The clips showed bunkers being bombed, and grenades being hurled at target locations to eliminate terror launch pads.

In 2018, the BJP government decided to celebrate September 28 as Surgical Strike Day, two years after the army carried out the strike. However, Pakistan to date maintained that no such attacks took place by the Indian army.