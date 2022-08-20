Six Pilgrims Killed, Over 25 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Pali; PM Expresses Grief

The pilgrims were returning from Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located, in a tractor trolley when a speeding truck hit them.

By Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 20 Aug 2022 07:58 AM IST
Minute Read
Six Pilgrims Killed, Over 25 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Pali; PM Expresses Grief
Image Credits: ANI

At least six pilgrims were killed while over 25 were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area in the Pali district when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other. The victims were there in the tractor.

The pilgrims were returning from Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located, in a tractor trolley when a speeding truck hit them.

On getting information, police and several ambulances rushed to the spot, the police said, adding that six people died in the accident while more than 25 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. "The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," said Prime Minister's Office in a tweet.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia Says '2024 Elections Will Be BJP vs AAP'; Alleges 'Issue Is..
Manish Sisodia Says '2024 Elections Will Be BJP vs AAP'; Alleges 'Issue Is..

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the death of the victims in the accident. "Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Vice President's office.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.