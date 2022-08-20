Six Pilgrims Killed, Over 25 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Pali; PM Expresses Grief

At least six pilgrims were killed while over 25 were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area in the Pali district when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other. The victims were there in the tractor.

The pilgrims were returning from Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located, in a tractor trolley when a speeding truck hit them.

Rajasthan | Visuals from the accident site at Sumerpur in Pali district where a tractor collided with a truck leaving over 5 people dead & as many as 25 injured https://t.co/FPHSNP85Wm pic.twitter.com/mpbScSImt5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2022

On getting information, police and several ambulances rushed to the spot, the police said, adding that six people died in the accident while more than 25 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. "The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," said Prime Minister's Office in a tweet.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the death of the victims in the accident. "Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Vice President's office.