The Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat on Friday apprehended 6 Pakistani nationals in an ongoing operation against the intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the area of Harami Nalla. Along with the fishermen, the BSF has also seized 11 boats that have intruded into the Indian territory.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), the intrusion of Pakistani fishermen was first noticed on Thursday night after which the force launched a massive search operation in the area. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Indian fishermen are not allowed to enter the creek area in Kutch.

“The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected yesterday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat. Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km. As a result, 11 Pakistani fishing boats have been seized so far,” the BSF had said earlier on Thursday.

The BSF said that the 11 Pakistani boats were seized in the creek area of Harami Nalla along the Indo-Pak maritime border. As per the BSF, Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen were found to have intruded into the general area of Harami Nalla on February 9. "During overnight search operations, 11 Pakistani fishing boats were seized," they said.

According to the paramilitary force, Indian Air Force choppers air-dropped three groups of commandos in the area. "Commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," BSF sources had said earlier. Sources said the operation was being impeded by the extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters.

"During routine patrolling, BSF personnel had released a camera-mounted UAV in the sky to get a bird's eye view of the area. During one such UAV mission, we found nine fishing boats in Harami Nala. BSF patrol boats quickly reached the spot and seized those boats belonging to the fishermen from Pakistan," GS Malik, Inspector General of the BSF's Gujarat Frontier, had told PTI earlier.

