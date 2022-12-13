‘Situation Generally Stable On Border’: China On Latest Clash With Indian Army Along LAC In Arunachal

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement over the latest India-China border clash has said that according to their knowledge the situation on the border is generally stable. Indian and Chinese soldiers had on December 9 engaged in a hand to hand combat in Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. The area is claimed by the Chinese as part of their Autonomous South Tibet region.

Personnel of the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army of China had fought each other in an area known as the Nullah with sticks and canes. According to reports Indian soldiers who were injured are getting treated in a hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

"As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. He also said that the two sides maintain unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through both diplomatic and military channels.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has already said that no Indian soldier has been grieviously injured or killed in the border clash that broke out as Chinese troops reportedly made incursions into Indian territory. The region is contested and armies of both the Asian giants patrol the area at some distance from each other. Reportedly, there were 300 Chinese soldiers that entered into the Indian territory.

Following the incident an Indian Army commander carried out a flag march with his Chinese counterpart. The flag march was conducted to discuss the issue in acc­ordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity, Indian Army said in a statement.