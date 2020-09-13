CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav are among the prominent names who have been named in the Delhi Police'supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with its probe into the Northeast Delhi riots in February.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav are among the prominent names who have been named in the Delhi Police'supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with its probe into the Northeast Delhi riots in February. The names of economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy have also been included in the charge sheet.

The police have cited “disclosure” statements made by three students who arrested in the case--asking the protesters to go to ¨any extreme¨, spreading “discontent” in the community by calling CAA/NRC anti-Muslim, and organising demonstrations to “malign the image of the Government of India”.

However, a Delhi police spokesperson also clarified that they have not been charged as co-conspirators in the case. "The disclosure statement has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused person,” said the Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said. “However, a person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of a disclosure statement. It is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence that further legal action is taken. The matter is currently sub judice," he added.

Reacting to the development, Yechury slammed the government through a series of tweets. ¨The Delhi Police is under the Centre and the Home Ministry. Its illegitimate, illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP’s top leadership. They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties & are misusing state power to target the Opposition,” he said. In another tweet, Yechury questioned as to why the “hate speeches” made during the riots were not investigated.

¨There is a video of poisonous speeches, why are they not being processed? Because the government has ordered that the opposition be wrapped up, either way. This is the real face, character, tricks and thinking of Modi and BJP. There will be opposition,¨ he said.

