New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, registered a spike of over 65,000 new COVID-19 infections taking its overall tally of coronavirus cases past 25-lakh mark and reached 25,26,193. The death toll due to deadly virus has also crossed the 49,000-mark after recording nearly 1,000 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Of the total 25,26,193 cases, 6,68,220 actively infected people, while more than 18 lakh people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,72,734 during the last 24-hours. The death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427. As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery. With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.

Second, on the list, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,26,245, while 117 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,514, the health department said. As many as 5,556 people have been discharged today after recovery taking the total number of recoveries to 2,67,015 till date. The number of active cases including those in isolation was 53,716.

Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,11,108 and the death toll to 3,717, the health department said. The day also saw 6,940 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 7,908 fresh cases, 2,452 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths from across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1130 39 1032 108 24 2 Andhra Pradesh 89907 873 180703 9719 2475 97 Arunachal Pradesh 852 62 1750 32 5 1 Assam 22633 390 51693 2310 175 6 Bihar 32636 1153 64930 2646 442 16 Chandigarh 809 70 1091 15 28 1 Chhattisgarh 4494 329 9857 199 130 16 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 464 6 1331 39 2 Delhi 11366 391 135108 790 4178 11 Goa 3720 229 7157 245 93 2 Gujarat 14196 14 59538 1071 2746 15 Haryana 6748 72 38348 862 518 7 Himachal Pradesh 1304 58 2551 116 19 Jammu and Kashmir 7027 111 19942 640 520 11 Jharkhand 7856 28 13515 671 224 15 Karnataka 79209 864 128182 6940 3717 104 Kerala 14146 255 26992 1304 139 10 Ladakh 567 9 1303 21 9 Madhya Pradesh 9928 210 32405 570 1081 16 Maharashtra 151865 1760 401442 10484 19427 364 Manipur 1825 21 2360 65 13 Meghalaya 641 1 581 34 6 Mizoram 309 3 348 5 0 Nagaland 2116 95 1198 59 8 Odisha 15100 662 39206 1305 324 10 Puducherry 2880 130 4009 181 106 4 Punjab 9954 563 18328 489 731 25 Rajasthan 13949 813 43897 2078 846 13 Sikkim 456 107 623 42 1 Tamil Nadu 53716 217 267015 5556 5514 117 Telengana 23379 59 66196 1912 684 10 Tripura 1796 90 5088 73 50 4 Uttarakhand 3966 179 7502 488 147 4 Uttar Pradesh 50426 717 92526 3740 2335 55 West Bengal 26850 403 81189 2572 2319 60 Total# 668220 6625 1808936 57381 49036 996





Posted By: Talib Khan