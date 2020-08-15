Single-day spike of over 65,000 new COVID-19 cases take India’s tally past 25-lakh mark; death toll tops 49,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, registered a spike of over 65,000 new COVID-19 infections taking its overall tally of coronavirus cases past 25-lakh mark and reached 25,26,193. The death toll due to deadly virus has also crossed the 49,000-mark after recording nearly 1,000 deaths during the last 24 hours.
Of the total 25,26,193 cases, 6,68,220 actively infected people, while more than 18 lakh people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,72,734 during the last 24-hours. The death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427. As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery. With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.
Second, on the list, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,26,245, while 117 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,514, the health department said. As many as 5,556 people have been discharged today after recovery taking the total number of recoveries to 2,67,015 till date. The number of active cases including those in isolation was 53,716.
Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,11,108 and the death toll to 3,717, the health department said. The day also saw 6,940 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 7,908 fresh cases, 2,452 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths from across the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1130
|39
|1032
|108
|24
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89907
|873
|180703
|9719
|2475
|97
|Arunachal Pradesh
|852
|62
|1750
|32
|5
|1
|Assam
|22633
|390
|51693
|2310
|175
|6
|Bihar
|32636
|1153
|64930
|2646
|442
|16
|Chandigarh
|809
|70
|1091
|15
|28
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|4494
|329
|9857
|199
|130
|16
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|464
|6
|1331
|39
|2
|Delhi
|11366
|391
|135108
|790
|4178
|11
|Goa
|3720
|229
|7157
|245
|93
|2
|Gujarat
|14196
|14
|59538
|1071
|2746
|15
|Haryana
|6748
|72
|38348
|862
|518
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1304
|58
|2551
|116
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7027
|111
|19942
|640
|520
|11
|Jharkhand
|7856
|28
|13515
|671
|224
|15
|Karnataka
|79209
|864
|128182
|6940
|3717
|104
|Kerala
|14146
|255
|26992
|1304
|139
|10
|Ladakh
|567
|9
|1303
|21
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9928
|210
|32405
|570
|1081
|16
|Maharashtra
|151865
|1760
|401442
|10484
|19427
|364
|Manipur
|1825
|21
|2360
|65
|13
|Meghalaya
|641
|1
|581
|34
|6
|Mizoram
|309
|3
|348
|5
|0
|Nagaland
|2116
|95
|1198
|59
|8
|Odisha
|15100
|662
|39206
|1305
|324
|10
|Puducherry
|2880
|130
|4009
|181
|106
|4
|Punjab
|9954
|563
|18328
|489
|731
|25
|Rajasthan
|13949
|813
|43897
|2078
|846
|13
|Sikkim
|456
|107
|623
|42
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53716
|217
|267015
|5556
|5514
|117
|Telengana
|23379
|59
|66196
|1912
|684
|10
|Tripura
|1796
|90
|5088
|73
|50
|4
|Uttarakhand
|3966
|179
|7502
|488
|147
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|50426
|717
|92526
|3740
|2335
|55
|West Bengal
|26850
|403
|81189
|2572
|2319
|60
|Total#
|668220
|6625
|1808936
|57381
|49036
|996
