New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24-hours, registered a spike of over 65,000 new COVID-19 infections taking its overall tally of coronavirus cases past 25-lakh mark and reached 25,26,193. The death toll due to deadly virus has also crossed the 49,000-mark after recording nearly 1,000 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Of the total 25,26,193 cases, 6,68,220 actively infected people, while more than 18 lakh people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,72,734 during the last 24-hoursThe death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427. As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery. With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.

Second, on the list, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,26,245, while 117 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,514, the health department said. As many as 5,556 people have been discharged today after recovery taking the total number of recoveries to 2,67,015 till date. The number of active cases including those in isolation was 53,716.

Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,11,108 and the death toll to 3,717, the health department said. The day also saw 6,940 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 7,908 fresh cases, 2,452 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths from across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1130 39  1032 108  24
Andhra Pradesh 89907 873  180703 9719  2475 97 
Arunachal Pradesh 852 62  1750 32  5
Assam 22633 390  51693 2310  175
Bihar 32636 1153  64930 2646  442 16 
Chandigarh 809 70  1091 15  28
Chhattisgarh 4494 329  9857 199  130 16 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 464 1331 39  2  
Delhi 11366 391  135108 790  4178 11 
Goa 3720 229  7157 245  93
Gujarat 14196 14  59538 1071  2746 15 
Haryana 6748 72  38348 862  518
Himachal Pradesh 1304 58  2551 116  19  
Jammu and Kashmir 7027 111  19942 640  520 11 
Jharkhand 7856 28  13515 671  224 15 
Karnataka 79209 864  128182 6940  3717 104 
Kerala 14146 255  26992 1304  139 10 
Ladakh 567 1303 21  9  
Madhya Pradesh 9928 210  32405 570  1081 16 
Maharashtra 151865 1760  401442 10484  19427 364 
Manipur 1825 21  2360 65  13  
Meghalaya 641 581 34  6  
Mizoram 309 348 0  
Nagaland 2116 95  1198 59  8  
Odisha 15100 662  39206 1305  324 10 
Puducherry 2880 130  4009 181  106
Punjab 9954 563  18328 489  731 25 
Rajasthan 13949 813  43897 2078  846 13 
Sikkim 456 107  623 42  1  
Tamil Nadu 53716 217  267015 5556  5514 117 
Telengana 23379 59  66196 1912  684 10 
Tripura 1796 90  5088 73  50
Uttarakhand 3966 179  7502 488  147
Uttar Pradesh 50426 717  92526 3740  2335 55 
West Bengal 26850 403  81189 2572  2319 60 
Total# 668220 6625  1808936 57381  49036 996 


Posted By: Talib Khan