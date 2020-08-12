Single-day spike of nearly 61,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally past 23 lakh-mark; death toll tops 46,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 60,963 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24-hours taking the overall coronavirus tally in the country past 23 lakh-mark. The death toll also crossed the 46,000-mark after 834 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same period of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, there are 23,29,639 cases of coronavirus in the country, while a total of 46,091 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen.
Of the total 22,29,639 cases, 6,43,948 are active cases while 16,39,600 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate also improves to over 70 per cent in the country.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst0hit state. The state during the last 24 hours reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total coronavirus tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, increasing the fatality figure to 18,306 in the state.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,834 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 3,08,649, while 118 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,159. Active cases stood at 52,810 with 6,005 discharges from various hospitals and in total 2,50,680 patients have recovered.
Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,44,549 on Tuesday as 9,024 fresh cases were added, while 87 more deaths pushed the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin, 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.
Meanwhile, over one lakh COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far after recovery in Karnataka, as the state on Tuesday reported 6,257 new cases and 86 fatalities. The total number of infections now stood at 1,88,611 and death toll was 3,398.
The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated. There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 4,139.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|994
|98
|749
|40
|21
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|87597
|176
|154749
|9113
|2203
|87
|Arunachal Pradesh
|690
|54
|1634
|42
|3
|Assam
|19178
|1178
|45073
|1487
|155
|4
|Bihar
|29291
|1226
|56709
|2621
|413
|16
|Chandigarh
|629
|63
|1015
|11
|26
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|3586
|250
|9239
|226
|104
|5
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|442
|2
|1209
|42
|2
|Delhi
|10868
|522
|132384
|727
|4139
|8
|Goa
|2878
|137
|6480
|272
|86
|6
|Gujarat
|14024
|31
|56444
|1140
|2695
|23
|Haryana
|6645
|197
|36082
|590
|500
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|1206
|35
|2273
|68
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7462
|52
|17979
|604
|490
|12
|Jharkhand
|8658
|153
|10375
|651
|192
|4
|Karnataka
|79614
|302
|105599
|6473
|3398
|86
|Kerala
|12770
|14
|24042
|1426
|120
|5
|Ladakh
|506
|35
|1255
|18
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9105
|97
|30596
|922
|1033
|18
|Maharashtra
|148860
|818
|368435
|10014
|18306
|256
|Manipur
|1801
|81
|2128
|6
|12
|1
|Meghalaya
|621
|11
|509
|11
|6
|Mizoram
|325
|25
|323
|0
|Nagaland
|2032
|2
|991
|18
|8
|Odisha
|13694
|454
|34806
|1785
|296
|10
|Puducherry
|2277
|97
|3532
|177
|91
|2
|Punjab
|8463
|87
|16790
|1055
|636
|32
|Rajasthan
|13677
|133
|40399
|1339
|811
|11
|Sikkim
|378
|21
|534
|24
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|52810
|289
|250680
|6005
|5159
|118
|Telengana
|22596
|32
|61294
|1920
|654
|9
|Tripura
|1601
|72
|4838
|182
|43
|Uttarakhand
|3826
|240
|6470
|169
|136
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|48998
|1120
|80589
|3865
|2176
|56
|West Bengal
|25846
|185
|73395
|3067
|2149
|49
|Total#
|643948
|4019
|1639599
|56110
|46091
|834
