New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 60,963 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24-hours taking the overall coronavirus tally in the country past 23 lakh-mark. The death toll also crossed the 46,000-mark after 834 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same period of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, there are 23,29,639 cases of coronavirus in the country, while a total of 46,091 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen.

Of the total 22,29,639 cases, 6,43,948 are active cases while 16,39,600 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate also improves to over 70 per cent in the country.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst0hit state. The state during the last 24 hours reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total coronavirus tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, increasing the fatality figure to 18,306 in the state.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,834 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 3,08,649, while 118 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,159. Active cases stood at 52,810 with 6,005 discharges from various hospitals and in total 2,50,680 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,44,549 on Tuesday as 9,024 fresh cases were added, while 87 more deaths pushed the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin, 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, over one lakh COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far after recovery in Karnataka, as the state on Tuesday reported 6,257 new cases and 86 fatalities. The total number of infections now stood at 1,88,611 and death toll was 3,398.

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated. There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 4,139.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994 98 749 40 21 1 Andhra Pradesh 87597 176 154749 9113 2203 87 Arunachal Pradesh 690 54 1634 42 3 Assam 19178 1178 45073 1487 155 4 Bihar 29291 1226 56709 2621 413 16 Chandigarh 629 63 1015 11 26 1 Chhattisgarh 3586 250 9239 226 104 5 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442 2 1209 42 2 Delhi 10868 522 132384 727 4139 8 Goa 2878 137 6480 272 86 6 Gujarat 14024 31 56444 1140 2695 23 Haryana 6645 197 36082 590 500 11 Himachal Pradesh 1206 35 2273 68 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 7462 52 17979 604 490 12 Jharkhand 8658 153 10375 651 192 4 Karnataka 79614 302 105599 6473 3398 86 Kerala 12770 14 24042 1426 120 5 Ladakh 506 35 1255 18 9 Madhya Pradesh 9105 97 30596 922 1033 18 Maharashtra 148860 818 368435 10014 18306 256 Manipur 1801 81 2128 6 12 1 Meghalaya 621 11 509 11 6 Mizoram 325 25 323 0 Nagaland 2032 2 991 18 8 Odisha 13694 454 34806 1785 296 10 Puducherry 2277 97 3532 177 91 2 Punjab 8463 87 16790 1055 636 32 Rajasthan 13677 133 40399 1339 811 11 Sikkim 378 21 534 24 1 Tamil Nadu 52810 289 250680 6005 5159 118 Telengana 22596 32 61294 1920 654 9 Tripura 1601 72 4838 182 43 Uttarakhand 3826 240 6470 169 136 2 Uttar Pradesh 48998 1120 80589 3865 2176 56 West Bengal 25846 185 73395 3067 2149 49 Total# 643948 4019 1639599 56110 46091 834





Posted By: Talib Khan