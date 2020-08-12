New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 60,963 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24-hours taking the overall coronavirus tally in the country past 23 lakh-mark. The death toll also crossed the 46,000-mark after 834 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same period of time.  

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, there are 23,29,639 cases of coronavirus in the country, while a total of 46,091 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. 

Of the total 22,29,639 cases, 6,43,948 are active cases while 16,39,600 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate also improves to over 70 per cent in the country. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst0hit state. The state during the last 24 hours reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total coronavirus tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, increasing the fatality figure to 18,306 in the state.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,834 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 3,08,649, while 118 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,159. Active cases stood at 52,810 with 6,005 discharges from various hospitals and in total 2,50,680 patients have recovered. 

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went up to 2,44,549 on Tuesday as 9,024 fresh cases were added, while 87 more deaths pushed the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin, 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, over one lakh COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far after recovery in Karnataka, as the state on Tuesday reported 6,257 new cases and 86 fatalities. The total number of infections now stood at 1,88,611 and death toll was 3,398. 

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated.  There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation.  The death toll due to the disease is 4,139.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994 98  749 40  21
Andhra Pradesh 87597 176  154749 9113  2203 87 
Arunachal Pradesh 690 54  1634 42  3  
Assam 19178 1178  45073 1487  155
Bihar 29291 1226  56709 2621  413 16 
Chandigarh 629 63  1015 11  26
Chhattisgarh 3586 250  9239 226  104
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442 1209 42  2  
Delhi 10868 522  132384 727  4139
Goa 2878 137  6480 272  86
Gujarat 14024 31  56444 1140  2695 23 
Haryana 6645 197  36082 590  500 11 
Himachal Pradesh 1206 35  2273 68  18
Jammu and Kashmir 7462 52  17979 604  490 12 
Jharkhand 8658 153  10375 651  192
Karnataka 79614 302  105599 6473  3398 86 
Kerala 12770 14  24042 1426  120
Ladakh 506 35  1255 18  9  
Madhya Pradesh 9105 97  30596 922  1033 18 
Maharashtra 148860 818  368435 10014  18306 256 
Manipur 1801 81  2128 12
Meghalaya 621 11  509 11  6  
Mizoram 325 25  323   0  
Nagaland 2032 991 18  8  
Odisha 13694 454  34806 1785  296 10 
Puducherry 2277 97  3532 177  91
Punjab 8463 87  16790 1055  636 32 
Rajasthan 13677 133  40399 1339  811 11 
Sikkim 378 21  534 24  1  
Tamil Nadu 52810 289  250680 6005  5159 118 
Telengana 22596 32  61294 1920  654
Tripura 1601 72  4838 182  43  
Uttarakhand 3826 240  6470 169  136
Uttar Pradesh 48998 1120  80589 3865  2176 56 
West Bengal 25846 185  73395 3067  2149 49 
Total# 643948 4019  1639599 56110  46091 834 


Posted By: Talib Khan