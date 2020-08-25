Single-day spike of nearly 61,000 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally past 31 lakh; death toll crosses 58,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of nearly 61,000 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24-hours, India's total COVID-19 toll crossed the grim milestone of the 31-lakh mark and reached 31,67,324. The death toll due to deadly pathogen has also crossed the 58,000-mark and reached 58,390 after 848 new fatalities were recorded in a day.
Of the total, 31,67,324 cases, 7,04,348 are active cases, while 24,04,585 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate in the country also improves to over 75 per cent. The total number of samples tested up to 24th August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Maharashtra being the worts-hit state from coronavirus, reported 11,015 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24-hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 6,93,398, while 212 more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 22,465 in the state. Also, 14,219 people were discharged, pushing up the number of recoveries beyond the five lakh-mark at 5,02,490, while the state now has 1,68,126 active cases.
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,967 fresh COVID infections as the tally inched towards four lakh cases while death toll touched 6,614 with 97 fatalities. With the fresh infections, the state's infection count touched 3,85,352 and might cross the four lakh mark in a few days from now considering over 5,000 new infections daily in recent times.
One district crossed the 50,000-mark and three more the 30,000-mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases, pushing Andhra Pradesh's total infection count to 3,61,712 on Monday. The state that till recently boasted a "record low" infection positivity rate has now touched 10.99 per cent, higher than the national average of 8.65 per cent, growing on a daily basis as 8,601 fresh cases were added in 24 hours
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|777
|87
|2092
|129
|35
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89516
|226
|268828
|8741
|3368
|86
|Arunachal Pradesh
|880
|81
|2427
|130
|5
|Assam
|19277
|321
|73090
|2190
|252
|10
|Bihar
|21392
|1719
|101292
|2967
|514
|3
|Chandigarh
|1352
|37
|1646
|154
|37
|Chhattisgarh
|8424
|634
|13424
|493
|206
|9
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|393
|13
|1786
|33
|2
|Delhi
|11626
|152
|146588
|1200
|4313
|13
|Goa
|3081
|302
|10909
|437
|148
|4
|Gujarat
|14552
|35
|70231
|1019
|2908
|13
|Haryana
|9442
|481
|45405
|583
|613
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1488
|23
|3584
|123
|29
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7246
|48
|25205
|373
|624
|7
|Jharkhand
|9805
|69
|20870
|1241
|330
|18
|Karnataka
|81230
|2337
|197625
|8061
|4810
|127
|Kerala
|20387
|7
|38883
|1238
|234
|11
|Ladakh
|790
|25
|1517
|26
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|11944
|434
|41231
|841
|1246
|17
|Maharashtra
|168443
|3416
|502490
|14219
|22465
|212
|Manipur
|1626
|18
|3714
|98
|22
|Meghalaya
|1179
|46
|789
|13
|8
|Mizoram
|492
|33
|461
|2
|0
|Nagaland
|1309
|74
|2396
|102
|9
|Odisha
|24135
|420
|56925
|2519
|419
|10
|Puducherry
|3753
|47
|6942
|285
|164
|5
|Punjab
|13798
|367
|28357
|1829
|1129
|43
|Rajasthan
|14388
|58
|56600
|1276
|967
|12
|Sikkim
|509
|20
|934
|63
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53282
|259
|325456
|6129
|6614
|97
|Telengana
|23737
|818
|84163
|1752
|770
|9
|Tripura
|2703
|215
|6414
|73
|78
|5
|Uttarakhand
|4410
|34
|10912
|432
|207
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|49288
|46
|140107
|4494
|2987
|61
|West Bengal
|27694
|375
|111292
|3285
|2851
|57
|Total#
|704348
|6423
|2404585
|66550
|58390
|848
Posted By: Talib Khan