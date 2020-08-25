Of the total, 31,67,324 cases, 7,04,348 are active cases, while 24,04,585 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of nearly 61,000 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24-hours, India's total COVID-19 toll crossed the grim milestone of the 31-lakh mark and reached 31,67,324. The death toll due to deadly pathogen has also crossed the 58,000-mark and reached 58,390 after 848 new fatalities were recorded in a day.

Of the total, 31,67,324 cases, 7,04,348 are active cases, while 24,04,585 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate in the country also improves to over 75 per cent. The total number of samples tested up to 24th August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra being the worts-hit state from coronavirus, reported 11,015 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24-hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 6,93,398, while 212 more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 22,465 in the state. Also, 14,219 people were discharged, pushing up the number of recoveries beyond the five lakh-mark at 5,02,490, while the state now has 1,68,126 active cases.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,967 fresh COVID infections as the tally inched towards four lakh cases while death toll touched 6,614 with 97 fatalities. With the fresh infections, the state's infection count touched 3,85,352 and might cross the four lakh mark in a few days from now considering over 5,000 new infections daily in recent times.

One district crossed the 50,000-mark and three more the 30,000-mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases, pushing Andhra Pradesh's total infection count to 3,61,712 on Monday. The state that till recently boasted a "record low" infection positivity rate has now touched 10.99 per cent, higher than the national average of 8.65 per cent, growing on a daily basis as 8,601 fresh cases were added in 24 hours

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87 2092 129 35 2 Andhra Pradesh 89516 226 268828 8741 3368 86 Arunachal Pradesh 880 81 2427 130 5 Assam 19277 321 73090 2190 252 10 Bihar 21392 1719 101292 2967 514 3 Chandigarh 1352 37 1646 154 37 Chhattisgarh 8424 634 13424 493 206 9 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13 1786 33 2 Delhi 11626 152 146588 1200 4313 13 Goa 3081 302 10909 437 148 4 Gujarat 14552 35 70231 1019 2908 13 Haryana 9442 481 45405 583 613 10 Himachal Pradesh 1488 23 3584 123 29 Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48 25205 373 624 7 Jharkhand 9805 69 20870 1241 330 18 Karnataka 81230 2337 197625 8061 4810 127 Kerala 20387 7 38883 1238 234 11 Ladakh 790 25 1517 26 23 Madhya Pradesh 11944 434 41231 841 1246 17 Maharashtra 168443 3416 502490 14219 22465 212 Manipur 1626 18 3714 98 22 Meghalaya 1179 46 789 13 8 Mizoram 492 33 461 2 0 Nagaland 1309 74 2396 102 9 Odisha 24135 420 56925 2519 419 10 Puducherry 3753 47 6942 285 164 5 Punjab 13798 367 28357 1829 1129 43 Rajasthan 14388 58 56600 1276 967 12 Sikkim 509 20 934 63 3 Tamil Nadu 53282 259 325456 6129 6614 97 Telengana 23737 818 84163 1752 770 9 Tripura 2703 215 6414 73 78 5 Uttarakhand 4410 34 10912 432 207 7 Uttar Pradesh 49288 46 140107 4494 2987 61 West Bengal 27694 375 111292 3285 2851 57 Total# 704348 6423 2404585 66550 58390 848





