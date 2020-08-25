New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of nearly 61,000 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24-hours, India's total COVID-19 toll crossed the grim milestone of the 31-lakh mark and reached 31,67,324. The death toll due to deadly pathogen has also crossed the 58,000-mark and reached 58,390 after 848 new fatalities were recorded in a day.     

Of the total, 31,67,324 cases, 7,04,348 are active cases, while 24,04,585 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate in the country also improves to over 75 per cent.  The total number of samples tested up to 24th August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. 

Maharashtra being the worts-hit state from coronavirus, reported 11,015 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24-hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 6,93,398, while 212 more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 22,465 in the state. Also, 14,219 people were discharged, pushing up the number of recoveries beyond the five lakh-mark at 5,02,490, while the state now has 1,68,126 active cases.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,967 fresh COVID infections as the tally inched towards four lakh cases while death toll touched 6,614 with 97 fatalities. With the fresh infections, the state's infection count touched 3,85,352 and might cross the four lakh mark in a few days from now considering over 5,000 new infections daily in recent times.

One district crossed the 50,000-mark and three more the 30,000-mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases, pushing Andhra Pradesh's total infection count to 3,61,712 on Monday. The state that till recently boasted a "record low" infection positivity rate has now touched 10.99 per cent, higher than the national average of 8.65 per cent, growing on a daily basis as 8,601 fresh cases were added in 24 hours

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 777 87  2092 129  35
Andhra Pradesh 89516 226  268828 8741  3368 86 
Arunachal Pradesh 880 81  2427 130  5  
Assam 19277 321  73090 2190  252 10 
Bihar 21392 1719  101292 2967  514
Chandigarh 1352 37  1646 154  37  
Chhattisgarh 8424 634  13424 493  206
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 393 13  1786 33  2  
Delhi 11626 152  146588 1200  4313 13 
Goa 3081 302  10909 437  148
Gujarat 14552 35  70231 1019  2908 13 
Haryana 9442 481  45405 583  613 10 
Himachal Pradesh 1488 23  3584 123  29  
Jammu and Kashmir 7246 48  25205 373  624
Jharkhand 9805 69  20870 1241  330 18 
Karnataka 81230 2337  197625 8061  4810 127 
Kerala 20387 38883 1238  234 11 
Ladakh 790 25  1517 26  23  
Madhya Pradesh 11944 434  41231 841  1246 17 
Maharashtra 168443 3416  502490 14219  22465 212 
Manipur 1626 18  3714 98  22  
Meghalaya 1179 46  789 13  8  
Mizoram 492 33  461 0  
Nagaland 1309 74  2396 102  9  
Odisha 24135 420  56925 2519  419 10 
Puducherry 3753 47  6942 285  164
Punjab 13798 367  28357 1829  1129 43 
Rajasthan 14388 58  56600 1276  967 12 
Sikkim 509 20  934 63  3  
Tamil Nadu 53282 259  325456 6129  6614 97 
Telengana 23737 818  84163 1752  770
Tripura 2703 215  6414 73  78
Uttarakhand 4410 34  10912 432  207
Uttar Pradesh 49288 46  140107 4494  2987 61 
West Bengal 27694 375  111292 3285  2851 57 
Total# 704348 6423  2404585 66550  58390 848 


