New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in daily new COVID-19 cases, India during the last 24 hours recorded a single-day spike of 83,347 new cases taking the country’s overall coronavirus toll past 56-lakh mark. With the latest spike, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 56,46,011.

The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 90,000 deaths after 1,085 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 90,000 new COVID-19 cases. With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday. 

Of the total 56,46,011 cases, 9,68,377 are active cases, while 45,87,614 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.   

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 3479 10  52  
Andhra Pradesh 71465 3053  562376 10555  5461 51 
Arunachal Pradesh 2052 113  5778 135  14
Assam 29857 248  130950 1817  586
Bihar 12928 389  157454 1212  873
Chandigarh 2622 139  7794 383  130
Chhattisgarh 38198 271  52001 2437  718 28 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22  2744 33  2  
Delhi 31623 682  216401 3097  5051 37 
Goa 5513 154  23462 736  368
Gujarat 16370 65  106285 1321  3352 16 
Haryana 19888 1126  93776 2892  1206 29 
Himachal Pradesh 4124 334  8511 658  134
Jammu and Kashmir 21485 402  43734 1619  1042 18 
Jharkhand 13280 224  60027 1484  641 15 
Karnataka 93172 2182  432450 9073  8228 83 
Kerala 40453 1099  101731 3007  572 19 
Ladakh 1028 19  2809 74  50  
Madhya Pradesh 22646 104  86030 2412  2035 28 
Maharashtra 272809 2208  936554 20206  33407 392 
Manipur 2333 220  6887 49  60
Meghalaya 2047 122  2706 179  38
Mizoram 690 10  1023 11  0  
Nagaland 1072 20  4517 40  15  
Odisha 34377 344  153213 3834  721 11 
Puducherry 4757 98  18454 389  473
Punjab 21288 373  77127 1718  2926 66 
Rajasthan 18614 369  98812 1528  1367 15 
Sikkim 556 43  2009 23  29  
Tamil Nadu 46350 145  497377 5406  8947 76 
Telangana 29873 224  146135 2062  1062 10 
Tripura 6599 101  16486 603  253
Uttarakhand 11831 244  30308 1107  512 11 
Uttar Pradesh 63148 1016  296183 6589  5212 77 
West Bengal 24971 73  202030 3047  4483 62 
Total# 968377 7484  4587613 89746  90020 1085 

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. 

"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.

The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average.

"As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average," it said.

