New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in daily new COVID-19 cases, India during the last 24 hours recorded a single-day spike of 83,347 new cases taking the country’s overall coronavirus toll past 56-lakh mark. With the latest spike, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 56,46,011.

The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 90,000 deaths after 1,085 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 90,000 new COVID-19 cases. With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday.

Of the total 56,46,011 cases, 9,68,377 are active cases, while 45,87,614 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 8 3479 10 52 Andhra Pradesh 71465 3053 562376 10555 5461 51 Arunachal Pradesh 2052 113 5778 135 14 1 Assam 29857 248 130950 1817 586 8 Bihar 12928 389 157454 1212 873 3 Chandigarh 2622 139 7794 383 130 4 Chhattisgarh 38198 271 52001 2437 718 28 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 22 2744 33 2 Delhi 31623 682 216401 3097 5051 37 Goa 5513 154 23462 736 368 8 Gujarat 16370 65 106285 1321 3352 16 Haryana 19888 1126 93776 2892 1206 29 Himachal Pradesh 4124 334 8511 658 134 7 Jammu and Kashmir 21485 402 43734 1619 1042 18 Jharkhand 13280 224 60027 1484 641 15 Karnataka 93172 2182 432450 9073 8228 83 Kerala 40453 1099 101731 3007 572 19 Ladakh 1028 19 2809 74 50 Madhya Pradesh 22646 104 86030 2412 2035 28 Maharashtra 272809 2208 936554 20206 33407 392 Manipur 2333 220 6887 49 60 1 Meghalaya 2047 122 2706 179 38 1 Mizoram 690 10 1023 11 0 Nagaland 1072 20 4517 40 15 Odisha 34377 344 153213 3834 721 11 Puducherry 4757 98 18454 389 473 6 Punjab 21288 373 77127 1718 2926 66 Rajasthan 18614 369 98812 1528 1367 15 Sikkim 556 43 2009 23 29 Tamil Nadu 46350 145 497377 5406 8947 76 Telangana 29873 224 146135 2062 1062 10 Tripura 6599 101 16486 603 253 2 Uttarakhand 11831 244 30308 1107 512 11 Uttar Pradesh 63148 1016 296183 6589 5212 77 West Bengal 24971 73 202030 3047 4483 62 Total# 968377 7484 4587613 89746 90020 1085

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests.

"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.



The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average.



"As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average," it said.

