Single-day spike of 83,347 new cases take India’s COVID-19 tally past 56-lakh mark; death toll tops 90,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in daily new COVID-19 cases, India during the last 24 hours recorded a single-day spike of 83,347 new cases taking the country’s overall coronavirus toll past 56-lakh mark. With the latest spike, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 56,46,011.
The death toll in the country also crossed the grim milestone of 90,000 deaths after 1,085 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.
This is the second consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 90,000 new COVID-19 cases. With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday.
Of the total 56,46,011 cases, 9,68,377 are active cases, while 45,87,614 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|8
|3479
|10
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|71465
|3053
|562376
|10555
|5461
|51
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2052
|113
|5778
|135
|14
|1
|Assam
|29857
|248
|130950
|1817
|586
|8
|Bihar
|12928
|389
|157454
|1212
|873
|3
|Chandigarh
|2622
|139
|7794
|383
|130
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|38198
|271
|52001
|2437
|718
|28
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|198
|22
|2744
|33
|2
|Delhi
|31623
|682
|216401
|3097
|5051
|37
|Goa
|5513
|154
|23462
|736
|368
|8
|Gujarat
|16370
|65
|106285
|1321
|3352
|16
|Haryana
|19888
|1126
|93776
|2892
|1206
|29
|Himachal Pradesh
|4124
|334
|8511
|658
|134
|7
|Jammu and Kashmir
|21485
|402
|43734
|1619
|1042
|18
|Jharkhand
|13280
|224
|60027
|1484
|641
|15
|Karnataka
|93172
|2182
|432450
|9073
|8228
|83
|Kerala
|40453
|1099
|101731
|3007
|572
|19
|Ladakh
|1028
|19
|2809
|74
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|22646
|104
|86030
|2412
|2035
|28
|Maharashtra
|272809
|2208
|936554
|20206
|33407
|392
|Manipur
|2333
|220
|6887
|49
|60
|1
|Meghalaya
|2047
|122
|2706
|179
|38
|1
|Mizoram
|690
|10
|1023
|11
|0
|Nagaland
|1072
|20
|4517
|40
|15
|Odisha
|34377
|344
|153213
|3834
|721
|11
|Puducherry
|4757
|98
|18454
|389
|473
|6
|Punjab
|21288
|373
|77127
|1718
|2926
|66
|Rajasthan
|18614
|369
|98812
|1528
|1367
|15
|Sikkim
|556
|43
|2009
|23
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|46350
|145
|497377
|5406
|8947
|76
|Telangana
|29873
|224
|146135
|2062
|1062
|10
|Tripura
|6599
|101
|16486
|603
|253
|2
|Uttarakhand
|11831
|244
|30308
|1107
|512
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|63148
|1016
|296183
|6589
|5212
|77
|West Bengal
|24971
|73
|202030
|3047
|4483
|62
|Total#
|968377
|7484
|4587613
|89746
|90020
|1085
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests.
"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.
The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average.
"As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average," it said.
Posted By: Talib Khan