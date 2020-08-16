India's recovery rate climbed to 71.91 per cent as 18,62,258 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 63,490 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus tally on Sunday reached 25,89,683 while the death toll surged to 49,980 after the country reported 944 COVID-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.92 per cent which is the lowest in the world, noting that there are 6,77,444 active coronavirus cases in India. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate climbed to 71.91 per cent as 18,62,258 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals.

"With a sharply falling Case Fatality Rate below 2 per cent, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally. USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested for coronavirus till August 15 out of which 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 1128 24 Andhra Pradesh 88138 191117 2562 Arunachal Pradesh 882 1771 5 Assam 22090 53286 182 Bihar 32591 68510 450 Chandigarh 863 1118 28 Chhattisgarh 4807 10046 134 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 1384 2 Delhi 11489 136251 4188 Goa 3753 7488 98 Gujarat 14241 60553 2765 Haryana 6943 38939 528 Himachal Pradesh 1342 2632 19 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 20676 527 Jharkhand 8137 14024 228 Karnataka 81284 134811 3831 Kerala 14944 27795 146 Ladakh 592 1307 10 Madhya Pradesh 9986 33353 1094 Maharashtra 156719 408286 19749 Manipur 1939 2438 13 Meghalaya 690 596 6 Mizoram 421 356 0 Nagaland 2011 1321 8 Odisha 16066 40727 333 Puducherry 3024 4224 106 Punjab 10407 18863 771 Rajasthan 13863 45254 862 Sikkim 486 661 1 Tamil Nadu 54213 272251 5641 Telengana 22542 68126 693 Tripura 1855 5151 55 Uttarakhand 4041 7748 151 Uttar Pradesh 51437 96231 2393 West Bengal 27219 83836 2377 Total 677444 1862258 49980

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has been surging at an alarming rate in India. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate is a hope for the country in its fight against the deadly pathogen. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about India's recovery rate and stressed that the country is in a far better position than other nations.

On Saturday, he said that mass production of vaccine for COVID-19 will begin in India once scientists give their nod, and a roadmap was ready to ensure it reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time. The Prime Minister also said that three vaccine candidates are in different stages of trials in the country, adding the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis'.

"I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, there will be production on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

