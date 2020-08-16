Single-day spike of 63,490 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally to 25.89 lakh; death toll nears 50,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 63,490 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus tally on Sunday reached 25,89,683 while the death toll surged to 49,980 after the country reported 944 COVID-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.
In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the fatality rate in India stands at 1.92 per cent which is the lowest in the world, noting that there are 6,77,444 active coronavirus cases in India. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate climbed to 71.91 per cent as 18,62,258 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals.
"With a sharply falling Case Fatality Rate below 2 per cent, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally. USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested for coronavirus till August 15 out of which 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1154
|1128
|24
|Andhra Pradesh
|88138
|191117
|2562
|Arunachal Pradesh
|882
|1771
|5
|Assam
|22090
|53286
|182
|Bihar
|32591
|68510
|450
|Chandigarh
|863
|1118
|28
|Chhattisgarh
|4807
|10046
|134
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|457
|1384
|2
|Delhi
|11489
|136251
|4188
|Goa
|3753
|7488
|98
|Gujarat
|14241
|60553
|2765
|Haryana
|6943
|38939
|528
|Himachal Pradesh
|1342
|2632
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6818
|20676
|527
|Jharkhand
|8137
|14024
|228
|Karnataka
|81284
|134811
|3831
|Kerala
|14944
|27795
|146
|Ladakh
|592
|1307
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|9986
|33353
|1094
|Maharashtra
|156719
|408286
|19749
|Manipur
|1939
|2438
|13
|Meghalaya
|690
|596
|6
|Mizoram
|421
|356
|0
|Nagaland
|2011
|1321
|8
|Odisha
|16066
|40727
|333
|Puducherry
|3024
|4224
|106
|Punjab
|10407
|18863
|771
|Rajasthan
|13863
|45254
|862
|Sikkim
|486
|661
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|54213
|272251
|5641
|Telengana
|22542
|68126
|693
|Tripura
|1855
|5151
|55
|Uttarakhand
|4041
|7748
|151
|Uttar Pradesh
|51437
|96231
|2393
|West Bengal
|27219
|83836
|2377
|Total
|677444
|1862258
|49980
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has been surging at an alarming rate in India. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate is a hope for the country in its fight against the deadly pathogen. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about India's recovery rate and stressed that the country is in a far better position than other nations.
On Saturday, he said that mass production of vaccine for COVID-19 will begin in India once scientists give their nod, and a roadmap was ready to ensure it reaches everyone in the country in the shortest possible time. The Prime Minister also said that three vaccine candidates are in different stages of trials in the country, adding the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis'.
"I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of 'rishi munis' and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing. When scientists will give us the green signal, there will be production on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.
