New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A controversy erupted at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border on Friday after a man's body was found with one of his hands chopped off from the area. A video clip has also gone viral on social media platforms where Nihangs -- 'warrior' Sikhs -- can be seen standing over the body.

In the video, the Nihangs can be heard saying the deceased has been punished for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Jagran English, however, does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Here's everything you need to know about the incident in 6 points:

1. The police said that the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh and his body was found at around 5 am on Friday. It said that Singh, who was found wearing only a pair of shorts, was a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran.

2. The police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against unknown men and a person has been detained in connection with the case. It also said that officials have tried to question some people near the protest site regarding the incident.

#VIDEO | #Haryana Police detains one person in connection with the #Singhu border incident



A body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). FIR has been lodged



📹: ANI pic.twitter.com/7qGRJf547f — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 15, 2021

3. "A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj, as reported by news agency ANI.

4. Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions, has condemned the incident and distanced itself from the murder of Singh.

5. Jagjit Singh Dallewal of the SKM has said that attempts "being made to make morcha into a religious issue", adding that Singh's murder should be probed.

6. "When we reached the spot some people were saying that the deceased man, before dying, admitted he was sent by someone and given Rs 30,000. I don't have the video proof of it. Government should probe this matter thoroughly," Dallewal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma