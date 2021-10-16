New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A civil court on Saturday sent Sarvajeet Singh to seven day police custody in connection with the brutal murder of a man at the farmers protest site near the Singhu border. Sarvajeet Singh on Friday night surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the brutal murder. The police had demanded a 14-day remand of Sarvajeet, citing the reason that the accused will be taken to Punjab’s Gurdaspur and Chamkaur Sahib to arrest four more accused named by him in the case.

This came a day after a 30-year-old man identified as Lakhbir Singh was brutally murdered allegedly by Nihangs, warrior Sikhs, who chopped off his one hand and legs. The victim's body, who hailed from Punjab's Taran Taran district, was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the site where farmers are protesting three Central farm laws for over 10 months. His body bore over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Around 15 Dalit outfits submitted a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste on Saturday demanding stringent action against the perpetrators. Political parties across the board have condemned this incident and demanded a thorough probe. BJP leaders have claimed that this incident exposes the "anarchists" projecting themselves as farmers' leaders.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him. In the clip, the Nihangs are heard saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protests at Delhi's borders, meanwhile, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the victim allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, a holy book of the Sikhs. The SKM said it is against the desecration of any religious text or symbol but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.

The cops received the first information about the incident at around 5 am, but they refrained from divulging any details about the suspects. The police then registered an FIR against unknown persons and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, when a team of cops reached the spot, they found a man, whose one hand was chopped, tied to an overturned barricade. Several Nihang Sikh men were standing near the body. When the police tried to speak to them, none of the protesters cooperated.

