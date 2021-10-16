New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after a mutilated dead body was found at the protest site of farmers near the Singhu Border, a Nihang Sikh-- warrior Sikh -- surrendered before the Haryana police and claimed the responsibility of the brutal killing of the man, whose one hand was also chopped.

According to a report by news agency IANS, a Nihang Sikh identified as Saravjeet Singh has surrendered before the Haryana Police on Friday evening and he will be presented before the court on Saturday. Saravjeet surrendered to the Haryana Police in front of a huge crowd that was raising religious slogans.

Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old man, identified as Lakhbir Singh, with a hand and legs chopped off was found brutally killed at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. The dead body was found at the same place where farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.

It is alleged that the man was caught while desecrating a Sikh religious book, however, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.According to several videos that have surfaced on social media, it seems that the man was tortured before he was brutally killed.

A video clip has also gone viral on social media platforms where Nihangs can be seen standing over the body and can be heard saying the deceased has been punished for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Jagran English, however, does not independently verify the veracity of the video. Another video shows the body strung upside down with a rope - the left hand covered in blood - and a pool of more blood on the floor.

Earlier yesterday, the Haryana police had detained one person in connection with the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh. The police said that officials have tried to question some people near the protest site regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah claimed that the death of a man whose corpse was found on Friday morning at the Sindhu border has nothing to do with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), adding a conspiracy to defame the morcha has been going on from last 10 months. He alleged that some people have set up a camp outside the SKM's camp and they have been creating issues in that area for some time now.

"Conspiracies to defame the SKM have been going on for last 10 months... SKM has no relation with this death case. Outside our camp, a camp has been set up by some people who have no connection with us. Every day they are creating some ruckus in that area. In their camp something happened with which SKM has no relations at all," said Hannan Mollah.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan