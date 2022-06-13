Pune | Jagran News Desk: The Pune Police on Monday morning arrested Santosh Jadhav, a wanted suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, the police said adding that it has also apprehended Navnath Suryawanshi, a close aide of Santosh Jadhav and another suspect in Moose Wala's murder.

However, the police officials said that Santosh Jadhav has been apprehended in connection with a murder case of 2021 registered at Manchar Police station in Pune district. He was absconding since last year, the police said.

"Jadhav is accused of murdering Omkar Bankhule last year and was absconding since. He had been booked under the MCOC act registered at Manchar Police station in Pune district," Pune police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Santosh Jadhav is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his name also cropped up in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala. His aide, Navnath Suryawanshi's name also came up in Moose Wala's murder case during the investigation, the police said.

Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was also arrested on June 8 in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. Mahakal, also a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly sheltered Santosh Jadhav after the 2021 Pune murder case. All three arrested accused are in police custody till 20 June, informed the officials.

Mahakal was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case. The Mumbai Police also questioned Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

The Delhi Police identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. H S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. "Out of them, the role of four in the murder has been established", Dhaliwal said.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan