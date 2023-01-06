Siliguri Man Dies After Truck Hits Scooter, Drags Him For 500 Metres

A WEEK after a 20-year-old girl in Delhi was hit and dragged for nearly 13 kilometres, a man in Siliguri's Shivmandir area was charred to death after a dumper truck hit his scooter and he was dragged for around 500 meters on Thursday night, reported ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Ananta Das and the incident reportedly took place near Gate number 2 of North Bengal University at around 8 pm.

According to the locals, Das was a resident of Siliguri and was on his way from Bagdogra to his home. He was hit and dragged for around 500 meters from North Bengal University Gate number 1 to Gate number 2 by a speeding dumper.

After the accident, both the truck and the scooter caught fire, and the body of the deceased was charred after the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on receiving information about the accident. Later two more fire tenders arrived and the fire was brought under control.

Speaking about the incident, Utpal Goswami, a local resident of the Shivmandir area said, "I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the University. I reached the spot and found that the body was fully charred after the two vehicles caught fire."

A case was filed against the driver after he was arrested by the local police.

Earlier, in another unfortunate incident that took place in the early hours of New Year, a 20-year-girl, Anjali was killed after her scooty was hit and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Delhi case, the police on Friday arrested the seventh accused in the case who has been identified as Ankush Khanna, after he surrendered before the Police at Sultanpuri Police Station.

(With inputs from ANI)