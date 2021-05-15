New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sikkim Foundation Day is observed in India every year to commemorate the day when it became part of the Indian Union. On 16 May 1975, Sikkim - one of India’s Seven Sister states - officially became a part of the country abolishing the long rule of monarchy. National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval played an important part in Sikkim’s merger with India. Here’s is a glimpse into Sikkim’s beautiful journey as the only co-state in India.

In 1642, Sikkim was ruled by the Chogyal dynasty. However, by 1890, it became a protectorate state under British rule. It means that the state came under the jurisdiction of the British who used it as a buffer state between China and British India.

In 1947, as Sikkim became a part of India (unofficially) its foreign policy, security and communication came under the realm of India while maintaining its independence at the same time.

The last monarch of Sikkim, Palden Thondup Namgyal’s wife Hope Cook- an American took over the governance of the state after their marriage. She was accused to be a CIA agent.

In 1975, the people of Sikkim waged a rebellion against the monarch as a result of which it merged with India. National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval participated in the rebellion and handled the entire operation from Mizoram to Sikkim. The state’s first Chief Minister Kazi Lhendup Dorjee supported India throughout the strife.

Sikkim was made a part of India under the 35th Constitutional Amendment Act. However, China did not like this union up till very late. It was only in 2003 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership that China accepted Sikkim as a part of India.

