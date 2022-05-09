Shimla | Jagran News Desk: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, associated with the banned Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is the main accused in connection with the case of hoisting Khalistani flags on the gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in Dharamsala, according to the police.

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly is usually held in Dharamshala.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against Pannun, the police said while adding that all interstate borders have been sealed to heighten the security across the state.

"ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc," the police said in a statement.

"They have been directed to keep the Special Security Units (SsUs), Bomb Disposal Squads and Quick Reactions Teams (QRTs) in position and on high alert and strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government building and vital installations," it added.

CM Thakur orders SIT probe

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh government is constantly in touch with the Centre over the recent incident in Dharamsala, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a DIG rank officer has been constituted to probe the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur had hinted that the case might be transferred to central agencies but the decision will be taken only after some input from the SIT.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur said the security has been beefed up across Himachal Pradesh, especially in border areas to "stop such incidents from happening again". "Besides this, we have told the Police department that we need to be alert so that this incident doesn't happen again and nobody dares to disturb the peace," he said.

Khalistani organisation, intelligence agencies have warned, that are trying to revive their movement in India. Some pro-Khalistan organisations have also announced to observe June 6 as Khalistan "referendum day".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma