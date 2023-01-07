Sikh Soldiers In Indian Army Soon To Get Specialised Ballistic Helmets

For Sikh soldiers in the Indian army, who are banned from cutting their hair due to religious beliefs, choosing to wear a helmet has always been a personal choice. (Image Used For Representation/ Reuters.)

INDIAN Army troops belonging to the Sikh community will now soon be receiving ballistic helmets, designed especially for them to wear on their turbans. Army officials are describing this procurement as the first such order for the Sikh soldiers. The Indian Army is planning to purchase as many as 12,730 ballistic helmets under emergency procurement using the fast track mode.

The Ministry Of Defence will buy two types of helmets including 8,911 large helmets and 3,819 extra-large helmets which will be procured with the condition that their content must include majorly indigenous design as mentioned in the official document of the ministry.

For Sikh soldiers in the Indian army, who are banned from cutting their hair due to religious beliefs, choosing to wear a helmet has always been a personal choice. But often for safety reasons especially in active areas like the Northeast or in Kashmir, wearing a helmet may have been preferable. However, the fact that hair was covered by a turban in many cases could have posed a problem, calling for the need for specialised helmets.

As per an official from the ministry, since India has the highest number of Sikh troops, this would be the world’s first procurement specially designed for them to fulfil their needs and make them more comfortable and ready to fight any battles.

The latest order of procurement was released after learning about the problems with the current helmets. According to the official document, the new helmets should feature a centre-bulge design and be able to suit the head size of Sikh troops. Additionally, it should allow the unrestricted use of a communication radio handset, in-service night vision equipment, personal spectacles, and respirators or chemical hoods.

The government would purchase more helmets soon after analysis and assessment because more than 10 per cent of Indian Army soldiers are Sikh, News 18 reported citing sources. Punjab has the second highest number of soldiers in the Army among all states and the Union Territories in the country. Around 90,000 Army soldiers are from Punjab.