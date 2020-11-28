Adar Poonawalla said that the Serum Institute of India will focus on supplying vaccine in India first and then look at the COVAX countries, which are mainly in Africa.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pune-based Serum Institute of India will apply for emergency use authorisation of the Covishield vaccine in the next two weeks, CEO Adar Poonawalla said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. In a virtual press conference, Poonawalla said that the company will focus on supplying vaccine in India first and then look at the COVAX countries, which are mainly in Africa.

"We are in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks," Poonawalla said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Vaccine will be distributed initially in India, then we will look at the COVAX countries which are mainly in Africa. The UK and European markets are being taken care of by AstraZeneca and Oxford.Our priority is India and COVAX countries," he added.

Poonawalla said the central government has indicated it may purchase around 300-400 million dozes of the vaccine by July 2021.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Serum Institute of India facility in Pune to review the coronavirus vaccine development. The SII has partnered with AstraZeneca and UK's Oxford University to manufacture one billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate. The vaccine was proved 70 per cent effective in the large-scale trial.

Poonawalla had earlier said that India will get 100 million dozes of vaccine by December this year for an innoculation drive across the country. A Bloomberg report had quoted the SII CEO as saying that the initial amount of vaccine shots will be produced for India, but distributed on a 50-50 basis between New Delhi and Covax, which is buying the doses for poor nations and has the WHO backing.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja