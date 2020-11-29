NGR Prasad, an advocate representing the volunteer said that his client suffered neurological health complications after being administered the vaccine dose.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 40-year-old business consultant from Chennai, who was a volunteer for the Serum Institute of India's vaccine candidate for coronavirus has sought Rs 5 crore compensation for the health complications he suffered after receiving the vaccine shots, according to news agency IANS. NGR Prasad, an advocate representing the business consultant said that his client suffered neurological health complications after being administered the vaccine dose.

"Our client developed severe neurological health complications after he was given the test dose. We had sent a legal notice to the Serum Institute; Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR); AstraZeneca, UK; Drugs Controller General of India; Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator, Oxford Vaccine Trial; The Jenner Institute Laboratories, University of Oxford; and the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research," the agency quoted the advocate as saying.

"The notice was issued on November 21 and till now we have not received any reply from any of the parties to whom the notice was sent," he said.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with global pharma major AstraZeneca and UK's Oxford University to produce the coronavirus vaccine, which has shown up to 90 per cent protection against coronavirus. The SII has said that it will produce one billion doses of the vaccine, half of which will be for India while the rest will go to other developing countries.

According to the agency, the volunteer was informed by the Ramachandra Institute he will be a part of the randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine (Covidshield)in the health of Indian adults.

In his notice, the volunteer claimed that he was assured by the Sri Ramachandra Institute and the trial investigator that the vaccine is safe and the study, he will be part of, is to further confirm the safety and immune response of Covidshield in Indian adults.

