“We have five candidates so far, including two of our own. We hope to announce the availability of our own vaccines by the end of 2021,” Poonawalla confirmed.

The highly awaited vaccine is branded Covishield and the manufacturers and researchers are hopeful that it will be an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine that is going to be useful for mass use, as revealed in the interview.(File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), that partnered with the British company AstraZeneca to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, is reportedly planning to supply the vaccine across India and aims to manufacture one billion doses in the next one year, 50 per cent of them to be distributed to GAVI countries.

Earlier this week, the Serum Institute of India moved closer towards conducting the human trials in India as an expert advisory committee to Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the revised protocols submitted by the pharma giant on Friday.

“With the government fast-tracking everything, we are hoping to get approvals soon, post which we will begin phase 3 human trials here in India this month,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying in an interview by the Pune Mirror.

On being asked about the other COVID-19 vaccine candidates like Novavax and Codagenix produced by the SII in partnership with the American companies along with the Serum-AstraZeneca collaboration, Adar Poonawalla said, “Neither of our associations has taken a backseat and work is progressing simultaneously. Each of the vaccine candidates are proceeding at their own pace.”

He also said that presently Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is one of the few candidates that is showing satisfactory results based on the ongoing trials and has been cleared for the final phase.

The success of the trials of this vaccine tells a lot of its future and Poonawalla is hopeful to launch the vaccine by the end of this year and believes that by the first quarter of the next year, it will begin reaching the masses.

