New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pushing for Vocal for Local once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India for achieving the USD 400 billion export target. In his first Mann Ki Baat address after 2022 assembly polls, he said the achievement means that demands for Make in India items are rising across the world.

"Last week we achieved a feat that filled all of us with pride. You must have heard that last week, India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion. At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy; but more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India," PM Modi said.

"The nation takes great strides when resolves are bigger than dreams. When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolves, those resolutions also attain fruition… and you see, the same happens in a person's life as well. When one's resolve, one’s efforts, become bigger than one’s dreams, success comes to the person on its own."

On Wednesday, PM Modi had announced that India has achieved its target of reaching USD 400 billion in exports, describing the landmark as a 'key milestone' in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"India set an ambitious target of USD 400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success," he tweeted posting graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

Hailing the country's farmers and the MSME sector, PM Modi said India has great potential, adding that the people across the country are reaching new markets in "every nook and corner of the world". The Prime Minister also urged the countrymen to "make the local global and augment the prestige" of India's products further.

Speaking about the Government e-Market (GeM) portal, PM Modi said it has allowed nearly 1.25 lakh entrepreneurs and shopkeepers across India to sell their products directly to the government.

"Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one’s goods to the government on the GeM Portal – this is the New India. She not only dreams big, but also shows the courage to reach that goal, where no one has reached before. On the basis of this very courage, all of us Indians together will definitely fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about Baba Sivanand, the 126-year-old who recieved Padma award earlier, and called him an inspiration. He said Baba Sivanand's fitness is now a subject of discussion in India as he wished him a long life.

"I read many people's comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga and leads a very healthy lifestyle," he concluded.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma