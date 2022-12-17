‘Signed Vakalatnama But Wasn’t Aware Of Bail Plea’: Shraddha Murder Accused Aftab Tells Court

Image Credits: ANI file image (Aaftab Poonawala said that he did not know about the bail plea filed in the Shraddha murder case)

AAFTAB Amin Poonawala, the accused of the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Saturday said that he was not aware of the bail plea that was moved to a Delhi court on Friday, reported ANI.

Aftab who was produced before the court through video conferencing at nearly 11:30 AM told the court that he had signed the Vakalatnama but was not aware of the filing of the bail application. He would decide after talking to the counsel. A Vakalatnama is a document that gives authority to a lawyer to act on behalf of his client.

The matter is listed again on December 22.

This came after the court on Friday, while hearing Aaftab's bail plea said that it needs clarification from the accused.

When the judge asked him whether the bail plea should be pending, Poonawala said, "I would like that the counsel talks to me and then withdraw the bail plea."

Aaftab who confessed to the gruesome killing of Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier on December 9, he was produced before a court via video conferencing, and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that was suspected to belong to a 27-year-old woman.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Shraddha.

While speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda said that they have received the DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Reportedly, the DNA samples of the bones of Shraddha matched with that of her father and the police believe that is a crucial development in the case that will help in the investigation.

"Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Sagar Preet Hooda has said.

(With ANI inputs)