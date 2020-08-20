According to a report by news agency Reuters, a study was conducted by a company named Thyrocare which analysed 2,70,000 antibody tests and found that antibodies against COVID-19 have been developed in an average of 26 per cent of the people in India.

New Delhi | Jagra News Desk: The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has continued to surge at an alarming pace throughout the world, including India. Claiming nearly 54,000 lives, the deadly pathogen, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has wreaked havoc, affecting the whole world’s economy.

With the deadly infection continuing its surge across India, a report has claimed that at least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus – a much higher number than what the Centre suggests – indicating they had already been exposed to the deadly infection.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, a study was conducted by a company named Thyrocare which analysed 2,70,000 antibody tests and found that antibodies against COVID-19 have been developed in an average of 26 per cent of the people in India.

“This is a much higher percentage than we had expected. The presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children,” Reuters quoted Dr A Velumani, the head of Thyrocare, as saying.

Velumani further told Reuters that “if the current trend continues, the percentage of India’s population having antibodies may reach 40 per cent before the end of December”, adding that the survey was conducted in 600 cities across India.

The survey is in line with an ICMR study which showed that 30 per cent of the population in several containment areas have been infected by the novel coronavirus. However, the ICMR had dismissed the report, saying that the research is “speculative and final results are being finalised”.

“The findings appeared in media related to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) serosurvey for COVID-19 are speculative and final results are being finalised,” the ICMR had said.

Meanwhile, the findings might be a sign that herd immunity – which is when enough people become resistant to a disease to stop its spread – against COVID-19 is developing in society. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier said that “herd immunity” is still a long way ahead for COVID-19 since 50 to 60 per cent of the population will need to be immune to the novel coronavirus to protect the uninfected.

Later the Centre had also said that herd immunity is not a 'strategic option' in India because of its "size and population", adding that it can be only achieved via immunisation, adding that people need to follow "COVID appropriate behaviour".

Coronavirus in India:

India is the third worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly pathogen has affected 28,36,925 people and claimed 53,866 lives in India while the recoveries increased to 20,96,664, pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,26,61,252 samples have been tested up to August 19 with 9,18,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma