New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India continued to witness a spike in daily COVID-19 cases and reported 8,329 new infections on Saturday that pushed the country's active caseload to 40,370, said the Union Health Ministry. During the same period, 10 deaths were reported in India, taking the country's toll to 5,24,757. Meanwhile, India's total recoveries reached 4,26,48,308 with 4,216 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the top contributor to India's daily tally with 3,081 new infections. Mumbai alone reported for 1,956 new cases, highest since January 23. However, zero COVID-19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Delhi also witnessed a spike in its daily cases and reported 655 fresh infections and two deaths with a positivity rate of 3.11 per cent. Kerala also continued to see a spike in cases with 2,415 new infections with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 13.19 per cent.

The continuous spike in cases has led to fears that India might get hit by a fourth COVID wave soon. Although experts have dismissed such claims, they have blamed the laxity in COVID-19 norms behind the rise in daily cases.

Experts have said that people should not panic, but there is a need to keep a vigil. They have also advised those who are very sick to get admitted to hospitals.

"Everybody has lowered the guard so such spikes (of cases) will happen. Patients are recovering in three to four days, and are having fever, body ache or loose motions. The good thing is that there is no lung involvement and requirement of oxygen," news agency PTI quoted BL Sherwal, medical superintendent at RML Hospital, as saying.

SK Arora, medical director at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, also agreed with Sherwal, blaming the vacation season for the spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

"This has become a common mild infection and such spurts will happen. Also, it is the vacation season and people are travelling from one state to another, and there will be such instances reported. But the only thing is that the infections are mild," PTI quoted Arora as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma